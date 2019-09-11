CBS broadcast from end of Chiefs-Jags game is gone, but there is a way to see it

Frank Clark: ‘You pay the cost to be the boss’ Chiefs' defensive end Frank Clark was the subject of attention by the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs' defensive end Frank Clark was the subject of attention by the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville.

In June, Royals infielder Nicky Lopez hit his first career home run but fans watching at home didn’t see it happen live.

ESPN was broadcasting the game between the Royals and Tigers in Omaha, but its production truck lost power and the early part of that game wasn’t broadcast.

Fans can see that home run, however, because ESPN was able to use the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority’s in-stadium feed to show a replay of the round-tripper.

Chiefs fans who want to watch the final 7 minutes, 32 seconds of Sunday’s 40-26 win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida, may not find highlights so accessible. But there is some good news for fans who want to see what CBS couldn’t show them.

After a commercial break following a Jaguars touchdown, CBS sportscaster James Brown erroneously said viewers were being taken to a more competitive game. Instead, CBS said a power outage in its production truck at TIAA Bank Field caused the network to switch to another game. The NFL Network’s Red Zone Channel lost the feed, too.

It wasn’t just viewers at home who didn’t have an opportunity to watch the broadcast; the press box feed went dead, too. And the NFL’s official highlight package on YouTube doesn’t include action after the CBS problem.

Those 452 seconds of NFL action of a network broadcast apparently are gone, despite the Chiefs tweeting video of Frank Clark’s interception that happened with 5:14 to play and after CBS had the power issue.

An email reply from NFL’s Game Pass said the final 7:32 of the game wouldn’t be available to view in the broadcast replays, so CBS doesn’t have tape of the game.

This differs from the famous “Heidi Game” in 1968. NBC cut away from the Jets-Raiders game to show the movie “Heidi,” and fans watching at home missed Oakland scoring two touchdowns in the final minutes for a 43-32 victory. In that instance, NBC’s cameras kept rolling but viewers didn’t get to watch live.

So where did the missing Chiefs-Jags footage come from? NFL’s Game Pass has coaches film, the so-called “All-22” footage that shows all the players on the field during game action.

For instance, here is Clark’s interception:

The only catch: Game Pass costs $99 a year, but there is a free one-week trial, so Chiefs fans could watch the end if they so desired.

Also, NFL Films was at the game, as it always is. So fans may see that footage at some point.

The bottom line is some cameras were rolling, so those 7 minutes, 32 seconds haven’t been eradicated from NFL history. But it is an unusual situation.