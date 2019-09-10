Chiefs’ Frank Clark gets his wish as team shares video of his interception

Frank Clark: ‘You pay the cost to be the boss’ Chiefs' defensive end Frank Clark was the subject of attention by the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs' defensive end Frank Clark was the subject of attention by the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville.

We have visual proof.

A power outage caused CBS to stop broadcasting the Chiefs-Jaguars game on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, and during that time, Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark intercepted a pass.

Chiefs fans, however, never got to see the moment thanks to the power issue.

After the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 40-26, Clark joked on Twitter that he was going to visit CBS studios:

An email reply from NFL’s Game Pass said the final 7 minutes of the game wouldn’t be available to view. However, there’s good news. The Chiefs shared the clip on Twitter.

However, the audio wasn’t of CBS broadcasters Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts. Instead, it is Mitch Holthus’ call on radio.

Here is the play:

Clark said he needed to learn a little something from teammate Tyrann Mathieu:

Gotta go watch some @Mathieu_Era film and get in the endzone. #DBU https://t.co/Lvx5H5vP2S — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) September 10, 2019

Mathieu offered this response: