For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Frank Clark gets his wish as team shares video of his interception
Frank Clark: ‘You pay the cost to be the boss’
We have visual proof.
A power outage caused CBS to stop broadcasting the Chiefs-Jaguars game on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, and during that time, Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark intercepted a pass.
Chiefs fans, however, never got to see the moment thanks to the power issue.
After the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 40-26, Clark joked on Twitter that he was going to visit CBS studios:
An email reply from NFL’s Game Pass said the final 7 minutes of the game wouldn’t be available to view. However, there’s good news. The Chiefs shared the clip on Twitter.
However, the audio wasn’t of CBS broadcasters Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts. Instead, it is Mitch Holthus’ call on radio.
Here is the play:
Clark said he needed to learn a little something from teammate Tyrann Mathieu:
Mathieu offered this response:
