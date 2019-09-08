For Pete's Sake
Here is what fans were saying about Chiefs’ 40-26 win over Jaguars in the opener
If the Chiefs win a game and fans can’t see the ending does it count in the standings?
That riddle may baffle philosophy majors, but of course the Chiefs are 1-0 after a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Fans were left in the cold thanks to a power issue in Jacksonville, Fla., that cut the feed of the game on CBS.
Still, Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, and each score was to receiver Sammy Watkins. The Chiefs held a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter and cruised to the victory.
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter about the win:
