Here is what fans were saying about Chiefs’ 40-26 win over Jaguars in the opener

Raw video: Chiefs players, fans arrive in Jacksonville for season opener

If the Chiefs win a game and fans can’t see the ending does it count in the standings?

That riddle may baffle philosophy majors, but of course the Chiefs are 1-0 after a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Fans were left in the cold thanks to a power issue in Jacksonville, Fla., that cut the feed of the game on CBS.

Still, Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, and each score was to receiver Sammy Watkins. The Chiefs held a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter and cruised to the victory.

Here is what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter about the win:

Opening day, on the road win in Jacksonville. Not always easy to do. Way to handle your business #Chiefs. Next! ;-) #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/7219W1JUi6 — JJ Birden (@jjbirden) September 8, 2019

Disappointed in Defense...but we always bad against backups. They will be fine i truly believe. Top 10 at end of season. Hope Hill is ok. Hope O-Line is better than it showed. And Mahomes was a Stud. Don't line the No-Look. A W is a W...and we are 1-0 #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — RollinWithMahomies (@Vaping_Orchard) September 8, 2019

I’ve waited all year to start posting this again! #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/kkYuU091UK — Chris Cowling (@cowling_chris) September 8, 2019

#Chiefs open the 2019 season with a 40-26 victory against the Jaguars.



—Offense played well (despite losing Hill and Mahomes playing with an injury)

—Sammy F. Watkins is a man playing against boys.

—Can’t spell MVP without Patrick Mahomes—he looked good playing hurt. — Chris Roush (@ChrisRoush_KQ2) September 8, 2019

Starting the season off right!! Nice W to get the season rolling! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/pZ8oDCkwjF — ️Tyler Colemañ️ (@heels_R_better) September 8, 2019

Always good to start the season off with a W #ChiefsKingdom — Yung Simba (@chiefyogi__8) September 8, 2019

Sammy Watkins was fire today. #Chiefs — Beth Warrington (@bawarrington) September 8, 2019

Pat Mahomes for back to back MVP’s #ChiefsKingdom — Elijah (@ElijahGeiser) September 8, 2019

1 down, 1 to go. Week by week. #ChiefsKingdom — M. A. Rose (@GodzChild34) September 8, 2019

#Chiefs Broke Jacksonville for a second year in a row — JT (@JTChief82) September 8, 2019

