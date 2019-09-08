CBS dropped coverage of Chiefs-Jaguars game and fans in Kansas City were furious

Raw video: Chiefs players, fans arrive in Jacksonville for season opener Kansas City Chiefs' players and fans arrive in Jacksonville for the season opener against the Jaguars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs' players and fans arrive in Jacksonville for the season opener against the Jaguars.

Perhaps CBS thought Chiefs fans wouldn’t want to watch their team if quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t playing.

Mahomes was pulled in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and at that time, James Brown of CBS Sports said the network was taking viewers in Kansas City to a more competitive game: the Browns-Titans contest.

So, Chiefs fans watching on KCTV-5 were out of luck. And furious.

Minutes later Brown blamed the switch on a “production truck losing power.”

Jim Nantz, who was calling the Tennessee game said: “I know there have been a couple of technical issues with satellite problems” in Jacksonville.

After the Browns-Titans game turned out to be a dud, Chiefs fans were shown the Jets-Bills game.

Brown later updated scoring plays and the Jaguars unsuccessful onside kick. The Chiefs won 40-26 and the final 7 minutes or so were never shown in Kansas City.

Chiefs fans were steamed.

Maybe CBS should have played it's starters more during the pre-season. #chiefs — The Good Dr H (@thegoodDrH) September 8, 2019

@CBS @NFLonCBS WHAT ARE YOU DOING??? PUT THE CHIEFS GAME BACK ON!!! — Nate Hausen (@natehausen) September 8, 2019

Kansas City is smoking hot right now.. what a mistake by CBS — Ron Hughley (@RonnieHSHOW) September 8, 2019

Oh, NOW they’re saying technical difficulties — Mike Genet (@genetEJC) September 8, 2019

CBS has found the only way to stop Mahomes. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) September 8, 2019

Hey @CBS literally no Chiefs fans want to switch to a "more competitive game." — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) September 8, 2019

@cbs @CBSSports @KCTV5 Why did you take the Chiefs game off air in KANSAS CITY?????!!!!! — Benjamin Cunningham (@BenC1357) September 8, 2019