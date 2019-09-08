For Pete's Sake
CBS dropped coverage of Chiefs-Jaguars game and fans in Kansas City were furious
Raw video: Chiefs players, fans arrive in Jacksonville for season opener
Perhaps CBS thought Chiefs fans wouldn’t want to watch their team if quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t playing.
Mahomes was pulled in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and at that time, James Brown of CBS Sports said the network was taking viewers in Kansas City to a more competitive game: the Browns-Titans contest.
So, Chiefs fans watching on KCTV-5 were out of luck. And furious.
Minutes later Brown blamed the switch on a “production truck losing power.”
Jim Nantz, who was calling the Tennessee game said: “I know there have been a couple of technical issues with satellite problems” in Jacksonville.
After the Browns-Titans game turned out to be a dud, Chiefs fans were shown the Jets-Bills game.
Brown later updated scoring plays and the Jaguars unsuccessful onside kick. The Chiefs won 40-26 and the final 7 minutes or so were never shown in Kansas City.
Chiefs fans were steamed.
Comments