Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes stars in new commercial for Head & Shoulders

If Troy Polamalu had been playing for the Steelers last year, it’s possible Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would have thrown just five touchdown passes in a win at Pittsburgh.

Although Polamalu retired after the 2014 season, he’s still seen in commercials for Head & Shoulders shampoo.

And now Mahomes is joining Polamalu in selling the shampoo. The two argue about the most important aspect of the product in a new “offense vs. defense” advertisement. It likely won’t be as big as the Miller Lite “Tastes Great vs. Less Filling” debate from many decades ago, but it’s still kind of fun.

Mahomes talked to People magazine, which first shared the commercial, about his hair style, which he said dates to his days at Texas Tech.

“Everyone has their own style. You see it with the uniforms, you see it with how guys go about their business, showing up at games and being on the field. They want to be unique,” Mahomes told People.

“It wasn’t something I wasn’t going for, but once it grew out, everybody seemed to like it and it kind of became a thing. Now it’s a thing in the NFL and it’s part of who I am.”

Mahomes even takes off his headband for the commercial, which you can see above.

This is the latest endorsement deal/partnership Mahomes has signed. He also has deals with Hunt’s ketchup, Oakley sunglasses, Essentia Water, the Government Employee Health Association, Mr. Goodcents and Hy-Vee.