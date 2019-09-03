NFL releases video of new Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy’s 2018 highlights

Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy to the Chiefs Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy, who he coached when McCoy started his career in Philadelphia, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy, who he coached when McCoy started his career in Philadelphia, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

New Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has played 10 seasons in the NFL, and 2018 was statistically his worst.

McCoy, 31, had career lows in rushing yards (514) and yards per attempt (3.2), but there is reason for Kansas City fans to believe he could help the Chiefs this fall.

For starters, McCoy was the featured back for a Bills team that started a rookie quarterback (Josh Allen). With the Chiefs, McCoy will share time with Damien Williams. Also, the Bills offensive line was ranked 26th in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus.

McCoy was asked by reporters on Monday if being in the Chiefs offense will help his statistics rebound.

“I think so, just with the players that they have around that they have here,” McCoy said. “The space, and also, I would say that for the majority of my career, I’ve been the key guy. I come here and I’m kind of down a little in the grouping. You have the quarterback and all of the wide receivers, even in the backfield they have some good players. If you look at it that way, I can come in here and do some things. I won’t be just the red dot that every game the defense is circling. That helps out when you have a lot of help around. They are already set, the group of guys are already there, I am just coming in here to do my part.”

And, it should be noted, McCoy wasn’t exactly a bust in the 2018 season.

The NFL put together a highlight package of McCoy’s plays from last year and this should make Chiefs fans smile: