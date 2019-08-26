Five highlights (and one lowlight) from new Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore’s career

Patrick Mahomes on Chad Henne’s injury Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comments on ankle injury that has sidelined backup Chad Henne Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comments on ankle injury that has sidelined backup Chad Henne

Not long after the Chiefs announced Monday morning that quarterback Chad Henne would have surgery because of a fracture right ankle, some fans were curious who the team might sign.

Some joked that perhaps Brett Favre, who visited coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week, could join the Chiefs.

Alas, there will be no Favre comeback.

The Chiefs signed Matt Moore, the former Panthers and Dolphins quarterback. Moore last played for Miami in 2017 and has appeared in 49 games in a 10-year career.

For Chiefs fans who might wonder about Moore, here are some highlights during his career.

Moore found Kenny Stills on a bomb against the Jets in 2016:

Matt Moore lays it out there perfectly and Kenny Stills tracks it down perfectly. pic.twitter.com/Ze573BeZ6q — Eric Elizondo (@EricElizondo8) December 18, 2016

This is from last year:

Here is his touchdown pass against the Steelers in a 2017 playoff game:

This was a strange play from a preseason game:

Just how they drew it up...



Matt Moore somehow, some way got this ball to Matt Hazel for a 51-yard TD. #MIAvsNYG https://t.co/WBMIAOcIXj — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2016

Moore got this ball out quickly in a game, also from 2016:

Matt Moore presnap reads Landry's slant will be open. Pass is on the money and Jarvis does what Jarvis does. 60+ yard TD pic.twitter.com/Yfh271mLan — p a b l o (@PabloGRadio) December 18, 2016

This is more of a lowlight, but Moore likely remembers this play. In that playoff game against the Steelers, Moore took a huge hit from Bud Dupree but stayed in the game:

Matt Moore is one tough dude. He got crushed. pic.twitter.com/EG75IAzrMq — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 8, 2017