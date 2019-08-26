For Pete's Sake
Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain had a sweet interaction with a young fan
It’s been a tough season for former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
Although he’s still been making incredible defensive plays, Cain’s average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage are all down this season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Nevertheless, Cain is still flashing his big smile around the ballpark. And he’s making others smile, too.
For example, Cain took time to meet with a boy before a recent Brewers game and autographed a bat for the young Milwaukee fan. The only issue? It took some time to find a Sharpie.
Twitter user Play Ball shared this video of the sweet moment:
