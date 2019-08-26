Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain had a sweet interaction with a young fan

Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain’s dash home in Game 6 of the ALCS Here is Denny Matthews' call of Lorenzo Cain scoring from first base on a single by Eric Hosmer in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS. Audio courtesy of the Royals Radio Network. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is Denny Matthews' call of Lorenzo Cain scoring from first base on a single by Eric Hosmer in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS. Audio courtesy of the Royals Radio Network.

It’s been a tough season for former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Although he’s still been making incredible defensive plays, Cain’s average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage are all down this season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Nevertheless, Cain is still flashing his big smile around the ballpark. And he’s making others smile, too.

For example, Cain took time to meet with a boy before a recent Brewers game and autographed a bat for the young Milwaukee fan. The only issue? It took some time to find a Sharpie.

Twitter user Play Ball shared this video of the sweet moment: