Lorenzo Cain’s latest amazing catch even had the batter tipping his cap

This might be the year Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain finally wins a Gold Glove award.

Cain, the former Royals star, has made a habit of stealing home runs this season, starting with a game-saving grab in the Brewers’ season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Thursday night, Cain did it again, taking a home run away from Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Eduardo Escobar.

Escobar was batting third and swung at the first pitch he saw of the game, driving a Zach Davies pitch to right-center field.

Cain tracked the ball the whole way and took away a home run. It was such a good defensive play by Cain that even Escobar tipped his cap:

AND DEFINITELY NOT TODAY @Brewers | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/svikMrxlVH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) July 19, 2019

“You have trust in him, you know he’s going to make those types of plays,” Davies told MLB.com. “He does things that other people can’t do, and it’s impressive every single time he does it.”

If you’ve ever wondered how Cain and his teammates reacted when he got back to the dugout, Fox Sports Wisconsin reporter Sophia Minnaert has got you covered:

Definitely not today on Lo Cain. First inning home run robbery of Eduardo Escobar. Wait for the . #NotToday pic.twitter.com/ad4RyWiiMP — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) July 19, 2019

Cain wasn’t done.

Later in the game, Cain made an over-the-shoulder catch on a liner off the bat of pitcher Merrill Kelly and took an extra-base hit away from Arizona catcher Carson Kelly:

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the game, which the Brewers won 5-1: “He has not won a Gold Glove? Well, he should have won one tonight, that’s for sure.”