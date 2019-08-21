Royals’ Bubba Starling made a phenomenal diving catch in Tuesday’s game

Bubba Starling on Royals debut: “I’ll cherish this the rest of my life” Royals rookie Bubba Starling made his MLB debut in an 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals rookie Bubba Starling made his MLB debut in an 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 12, 2019.

At the time, this was a huge play in the Royals’ game on Tuesday night.

The Royals held a 1-0 lead at Baltimore, but the Orioles had runners on first and second with one out. Baltimore’s Anthony Santander hit a ball in the right-center gap that seemed destined to score at least one run.

According to Statcast, there was an expected batting average of .460 on the ball off Santander’s bat, but Bubba Starling turned it into an out.

Starling, the rookie from Gardner Edgerton High School, was playing in right field and made a fantastic diving catch to rob Santander.

That saved at least one run and the inning ended with the Royals holding the lead. Alas, the Orioles ended up rallying for a 4-1 win.

While Statcast numbers weren’t available for this particular catch, Starling has made his mark defensively. Although he’s only been with the Royals for about six weeks, he’s already tied for 13th in four-star catches with four.

Here is the catch from Tuesday’s game: