Royals, Jacob Barnes fall victim to eighth-inning home run in loss to Orioles

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Baltimore. AP

Royals right-hander Brad Keller and Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy put together two outstanding pitching performances which set the stage for the late-inning white-knuckling on both sides.

Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto took a lot of the suspense out of the night with one swing in the bottom of the eighth. Alberto smashed a 1-1 pitch from Royals reliever Jacob Barnes for a three-run home run with two outs in a tie game.

The Royals got a man on in the ninth, but the rally eluded them as they dropped the second game of their three-game series, 4-1, in front of an announced 11,826 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.

The loss snapped a streak of three consecutive road wins for the Royals (45-81).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Keller pitched six scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and two walks, and he also struck out four. Keller left with a 1-0 lead going into the seventh inning.

Keller threw six no-hit innings in his previous start before giving up three runs in the seventh at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s given up three runs or fewer in three of his past four starts.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Bundy allowed just one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings on the hill for the Orioles (40-86). Bundy struck out seven, including six in the first four innings.

Alex Gordon had two hits, and Meibrys Viloria’s sacrifice fly drove in the lone run for the Royals.

The Royals will start left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-5, 4.63) in the series finale, while the Orioles list right-hander Aaron Brooks (2-7, 6.49) as their scheduled starter.