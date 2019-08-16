Hall of Fame receiver believes Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill is ‘just getting started’

Tyreek Hill dances into Chiefs-Bengals preseason game Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Former Eagles/Vikings/Dolphins receiver Cris Carter had a decorated 16-season NFL career.

Carter was an eight-time Pro Bowler, twice was selected to the All-Pro team and is fourth all-time in touchdown receptions (130), sixth in catches (1,101) and 13th in receiving yards (13,899). He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

These days, Carter is on Fox Sports’ “First Things First” with Nick Wright.

Carter, who knows a thing or two about receiving in the NFL, said Thursday he believes the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill will have a huge season in 2019.

“Man, I got bad news for the NFL,” Carter said on the show. “Tyreek Hill is just getting started. Last year was his first year as a full receiver, running cross routes, playing in the slot, playing the Z some, running a bunch of reverses. The overall responsibility that he had as far as the amount of offense he had to know and now Andy Reid can grow that? Oh my goodness. Tyreek Hill, to me, he’s the most dangerous receiver in the NFL. Not the best. That’s Julio Jones. But the most dangerous, because Andy Reid, Patty Mahomes and the other people around him. I’m really excited to see where he takes his game to in 2019.”

Here is the clip of Carter talking about Hill:

Hill is coming off a great 2018 season in which had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler and on the All-Pro team.