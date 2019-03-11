NFL Network analyst explains why Tyreek Hill deserves a $100 million deal with Chiefs

There has been speculation for months that the Chiefs intend to give a contract extension to star receiver Tyreek Hill.

In January, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said he expects Hill to be “one of the highest-paid, if not the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.”

Hill has one year remaining on the contract he signed after being drafted by the Chiefs in 2016. Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network, quoting Rapoport, believes Hill could get a deal worth $100 million.

And Brooks thinks Hill is worth it.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

In a story on NFL.com, Brooks wrote: “While that number might make some observers cry out at the idea that a wide receiver is worth ‘quarterback’ money, Hill’s new contract could change the way the football world values playmakers on the perimeter. Unlike Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins who are regarded as true No. 1 receivers, Hill is a ‘flex’ player with dynamic skills as a receiver, runner and returner. No. 10 can impact that game in a variety of ways that extend beyond just catching passes.”

Brooks continued: “Looking at the potential numbers, Hill should come in with a contract that surpasses the five-year, $90 million deal signed by OBJ a season ago. Surpassing Beckham’s $18 million annual average looks like a large feat on paper, but the Chiefs’ deal with Sammy Watkins (three-year, $48 million) makes a $20 million annual average for Hill certainly seem possible. Hill and Travis Kelce are clearly the top options on the perimeter, and you can make the argument Hill is Playmaker No. 1 on the Chiefs’ roster.”

You can read more of what Brooks wrote here.





What do you think of the Chiefs giving Hill a $100 million (or more) deal? Vote in our poll and/or leave your comments below: