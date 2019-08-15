Patrick Mahomes implores Mecole Hardman at Chiefs camp: ‘You gotta run!’

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praises work ethic of speedy rookie WR Mecole Hardman Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

If there is one thing any wide receiver who joins the Chiefs should know, it’s this: don’t stop on a route.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is able to do things that others at his position simply can’t.

At the Chiefs’ training camp on Wednesday, Mahomes showed his frustration with wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who had quit running his route. Mahomes overthrew Mecole, the rookie from Georgia.

“You gotta run,” Mahomes said.

Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared this clip of the interaction:

As @BKSportsTalk noted ... here's Patrick Mahomes screaming "You gotta run" to Mecole Hardman after he slowed down on his route. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/e2a7H5CmEj — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 14, 2019

There’s a learning curve for rookies in the NFL and this seems to be an example of that.