Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman shows off blazing speed on touchdown catch vs. Bengals

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praises work ethic of speedy rookie WR Mecole Hardman Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Even though Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had left the game, he had to smile when Mecole Hardman scored a touchdown on Saturday.

Chiefs fans had heard about the great speed of Hardman, who was taken in the second round of this year’s draft out of Georgia. And, well, he didn’t disappoint in the preseason opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the ball on the Cincinnati 17-yard line in the second quarter, quarterback Kyle Shurmur flipped the ball to Hardman behind the line of scrimmage and the Bengals defenders never touched him as he sped to the end zone.

As the Chiefs announcers noted during the game, Hardman has run the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, and is part of the “Legion of Zoom” with Tyreek Hill (4.24) and Sammy Watkins (4.43).

Here is the touchdown pass to Hardman:

Yeah, Mahomes had to love seeing that.