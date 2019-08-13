Royals broadcasting crew moves up in annual ranking of MLB announcers

Last out of the World Series Listen to Ryan Lefebvre's call of the final out of the 2015 World Series as the Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Mets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listen to Ryan Lefebvre's call of the final out of the 2015 World Series as the Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Mets.

While Hall of Fame radio announcer Denny Matthews is the dean of Royals broadcasters, Ryan Lefebvre has become a fixture of the team’s television coverage.

Now in his 21st season, Lefebvre does some radio work, but he’s the main voice of the Royals games on television. This is the eighth season that Rex Hudler has worked as the color commentator with Lefebvre for games on Fox Sports Kansas City.

When Lefebvre moves to radio broadcasts, Steve Physioc slides to the television booth. Like Hudler, this is Physioc’s eighth season calling Royals game.

That trio of Lefebvre, Hudler and Physioc moved up in the annual Awful Announcing rankings of television broadcasters, which are voted on by fans. The Royals’ team jumped three spots to 22nd in the 2019 ranking.

Author Joe Lucia noted that there were 64,000 votes, an increase of about 20% over last year, and every team got at least 1,300 votes. The Royals received a 2.05 score (on a zero to four scale) compared to 1.95 last year. The Royals’ crew was one spot behind the Atlanta Braves. At No. 1 was the San Diego Padres at 2.99.

One caveat: When the rankings were first opened to voting, the Royals’ team didn’t include Lefebvre, but MLB.com writer Jeffrey Flanagan pointed out the omission.

“The Royals broadcasters exhaust me,” Lucia wrote. “Both their grade and ranking have ticked up from last year, and like many of the other crews we’ve seen, they’re not going to be changing any time soon.”

Lucia also seemed to dislike the announcers’ coverage on the Tim Anderson beaning, which led to a bench-clearing incident earlier this year between the Royals and White Sox.

