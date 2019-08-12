Chiefs offense ranked as league’s second best by NFL.com columnist

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy: Running backs stepping up in Williams’ absence Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks about running backs filling in for Damien Williams, the starter who has been out for a week with a hamstring injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks about running backs filling in for Damien Williams, the starter who has been out for a week with a hamstring injury.

To be fair, Adam Schein compiled this list for NFL.com before the Chiefs’ 38-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Schein ranked the top nine offenses in the NFL, and had the Chiefs slotted at No. 2. But the Rams, who have a high-powered offense, aren’t first. The Atlanta Falcons are.

The Chiefs were first in yards per game (425.6) and points (35.3) in 2018 and added wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the mix. Hardman displayed his elite speed in Saturday’s game with a touchdown reception.

On the other hand, Atlanta was 10th in scoring last season and sixth in yards per game. But Schein, who also is with the CBS Sports Network, is impressed with the Falcons’ new offensive coordinator (Dirk Koetter), quarterback Matt Ryan, an improved offensive line and the team’s skill players.

“Bottom line: This offense is poised to reach new heights in the coming months,” Schein wrote.

As for the Chiefs, Schein believes quarterback Patrick Mahomes could improve on his MVP season and calls receiver Tyreek Hill “the league’s premier home-run hitter.”

So what keeps the Chiefs from being ranked first?

“The one big question mark exists in the backfield, but (coach Andy) Reid continues to express extreme confidence in Damien Williams,” Schein wrote. “For what it’s worth, Williams’ production over K.C.’s two playoff games was pretty darn impressive: 159 rushing yards, 91 receiving yards and four touchdowns.”

