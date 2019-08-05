NFL Network reporter puts Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill as No. 2 deep threat in the league

Chiefs fans go wild for Tyreek Hill as he signs autographs at training camp Chiefs fans go wild for Tyreek Hill as he signs autographs after the team had their first public practice on Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs fans go wild for Tyreek Hill as he signs autographs after the team had their first public practice on Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo.

Is there a more dangerous deep threat in the NFL than Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill?

Hill set a Pro Football Focus record in the 2018 season with 754 receiving yards on deep passes, and he is quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target on downfield throws.

However, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo listed Hill at No. 2 on his list of the league’s top-five deep threats in 2019.

“He’s probably everybody else’s No. 1,” Garafolo acknowledged while unveiling the list on “Good Morning Football.” “But I don’t care, I’m putting him at No. 2. What’s his speed again, 4.24? And the ability to make a move down the field and not slow down and keep it going. You saw a play last year against the Patriots, from one side of the field, crossing the safety all the way on the way on the other side.”

At No. 1 on Garafolo’s list is Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, who has led the league in yards per reception four times in his 11-year career.

Garafolo believes Jackson, who played the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, will thrive now that he’s back in Philly and catching passes from quarterback Carson Wentz.

Here is the discussion from “Good Morning Football:”