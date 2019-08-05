Toddler in Patrick Mahomes jersey was adorably excited to get his autograph

Patrick Mahomes talks about his busy offseason on first day of training camp "I've got to do a lot of things I dreamed about doing," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked of his offseason on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph on July 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "I've got to do a lot of things I dreamed about doing," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked of his offseason on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph on July 23, 2019.

There has been no shortage of people wearing Patrick Mahomes jerseys in St. Joseph, Missouri since the Chiefs started training camp.

It’s not just teenagers and adults wearing the No. 15.

On Sunday, the Chiefs shared a video of a sweet interaction between Mahomes and a little girl who was wearing his jersey.

Mahomes was stretching at practice when a man brought the toddler over with a football. The interaction was less than 20 seconds, but the child was thrilled at getting his autograph.

It was an adorable moment.

Here is the video from the Chiefs, and it will likely make you smile:

This. This is all you need for the rest of the day @PatrickMahomes | #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/TYCLtwiBJK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 4, 2019