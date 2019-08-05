Toddler in Patrick Mahomes jersey was adorably excited to get his autograph

For Pete's Sake

There has been no shortage of people wearing Patrick Mahomes jerseys in St. Joseph, Missouri since the Chiefs started training camp.

It’s not just teenagers and adults wearing the No. 15.

On Sunday, the Chiefs shared a video of a sweet interaction between Mahomes and a little girl who was wearing his jersey.

Mahomes was stretching at practice when a man brought the toddler over with a football. The interaction was less than 20 seconds, but the child was thrilled at getting his autograph.

It was an adorable moment.

Here is the video from the Chiefs, and it will likely make you smile:

