Twenty-six years ago, a Royals outfielder charged opposing dugout looking to fight

Baseball fights are not uncommon, but it is unusual to see a player charge an opposing dugout as Reds pitcher Amir Garrett did during Tuesday’s game against the Pirates.

Strange, but not without precedent.

During a game between the Royals and Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on July 29, 1993, Kansas City outfielder Brian McRae took exception to being hit by a pitch. Instead of, say, charging the mound, McRae turned and ran to the Rangers’ dugout.

McRae hoped to have, well, a few words with Rangers manager Kevin Kennedy. But, as the Associated Press reported, “McRae was met by Kevin Brown, Willie Upshaw and Kenny Rogers. They put a bear hug on the Kansas City outfielder as both benches emptied.”

Why would McRae charge at an opposing manager? Kennedy said the previous night that the Rangers would hit a Royals player in the game. It took until the eighth inning, but the Rangers fulfilled the promise when Bob Patterson hit McRae in the hip.

“Brian McRae did exactly what he should have done,” then-Tigers manager Sparky Anderson told the New York Times. “There was a statement made that they were going to get somebody. If I made a statement that we’re going to get Joe Carter, I would expect him to come after me. That’s why you never make a statement that you’re going to get somebody.”

Twitter user Conrad McGorkin shared this video of the incident:

Patterson and McRae were ejected.

“I was going after (Kennedy), but I couldn’t get to him,” McRae told the Associated Press at the time. “I figured since he was the one doing all the talking (the night before) that he’d be the best guy to go after.”