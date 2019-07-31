For Pete's Sake

Five amazing photos (and two videos) from Tuesday’s Reds-Pirates brawl

Cincinnati Reds’ Yasiel Puig (66) is restrains by Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran (19) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo

Has there been a crazier hour in Major League Baseball this season than Tuesday night?

First came news that Cincinnati outfielder Yasiel Puig had been traded to Cleveland as part of a three-team deal that sent Trevor Bauer* to the Reds. Shortly after that, Puig joined in the latest Reds-Pirates brawl.

*The last time Bauer touched a baseball in an Indians uniform, he threw the ball over the center-field wall at Kauffman Stadium

It began in the ninth inning when Reds pitcher Amir Garrett charged at the Pirates dugout, setting off a wild scene at Great American Ball Park.

Here is the video of the fisticuffs:

The brouhaha made for some great photos. Below are five great ones I found starting with Sam Greene of the Cincinnati Enquirer capturing perhaps the best sports photo of 2019:

Here is another look at the brawl (but be warned there is cursing):

