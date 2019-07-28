Indians pitcher, upset after being rocked by Royals, fires ball over outfield wall

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, has words with pitcherTrevor Bauer, right, as Bauer is taken out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Bauer threw two baseballs into the stands as he reacted to Royals batter Nicky Lopez’s two-RBI single. AP Photo

Well, that’s one way to take out your frustrations.

The Royals pounded Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer on Sunday, and he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

When Indians manager Terry Francona finally came to pull Bauer from the game, Bauer decided against giving the ball to his skipper.

Instead, Bauer took a few steps behind the mound and launched the baseball over the center field wall.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yep, over the outfield wall at Kauffman Stadium.

Fox Sports Kansas City shared the video on Twitter:

So, um Bauer is really reaaaaaally unhappy. Holy cow. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/TJDh6ynMOu — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 28, 2019

Here is another look:

And here is what Bauer did prior to Francona coming out to get him on the mound (⁦@SportsTimeOhio⁩) pic.twitter.com/Z6KCxkYl0Z — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) July 28, 2019

Bauer called his behavior “childish” and “unprofessional.”

Trevor Bauer opened with an apology before taking any questions after throwing a ball over the center-field wall out of frustration in today’s game: pic.twitter.com/FUMxILdGmd — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 28, 2019

Francona said he talked with Bauer about the incident.

“We certainly discussed it as we should,” Francona told reporters after the game. “He talked with the team. ... Today was a frustrating day. He did it out of frustration. I don’t want to say something I don’t mean out of frustration. “