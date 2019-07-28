For Pete's Sake
Indians pitcher, upset after being rocked by Royals, fires ball over outfield wall
Well, that’s one way to take out your frustrations.
The Royals pounded Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer on Sunday, and he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.
When Indians manager Terry Francona finally came to pull Bauer from the game, Bauer decided against giving the ball to his skipper.
Instead, Bauer took a few steps behind the mound and launched the baseball over the center field wall.
Yep, over the outfield wall at Kauffman Stadium.
Fox Sports Kansas City shared the video on Twitter:
Here is another look:
Bauer called his behavior “childish” and “unprofessional.”
Francona said he talked with Bauer about the incident.
“We certainly discussed it as we should,” Francona told reporters after the game. “He talked with the team. ... Today was a frustrating day. He did it out of frustration. I don’t want to say something I don’t mean out of frustration. “
