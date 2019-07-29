‘He’s just wired a little different.’ Chiefs’ Chris Jones lands on NFL Top 100 list

Chris Jones back at Chiefs training camp after offseason with family Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones speaks after practicing at training camp in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones speaks after practicing at training camp in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

If you didn’t know it before, then the NFL Network’s video Sunday of Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones showed just how much fun he has.

Jones checked in at No. 36 on the network’s list of the top 100 NFL players. They are being revealed 10 at a time, and a video clip of Jones aired Sunday night.

Teammate Khalil McKenzie, Lions defensive end Mike Daniels, Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright and Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram all were interviewed about Jones.

McKenzie talked about the energy Jones brings, and the network showed some clips of Jones’ playful antics on the sideline.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“You know,” McKenzie said, “he’s just wired a little different.”

Daniels, Wright and Ingram discussed what makes Jones such a great player.

“He’s a bully,” Daniels said. “He’s not like a mean bully. He’s like, ‘Can I have your lunch money, please. Thanks. I’ll be back tomorrow. Bring some extra change so you can eat, too, but I’m gonna take yours.’”

Here is the clip: