Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman crashed Patrick Mahomes’ news conference at training camp

Chiefs rookie WR Mecole Hardman interviews Patrick Mahomes during press conference on first day of camp Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman took on the role of a reporter during Patrick Mahomes press conference on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Sure it’s early, but rookie Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman doesn’t seem overwhelmed by being in NFL camp for the first time.

On Tuesday, Hardman crashed quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ news conference at training camp in St. Joseph, and it made for a fun moment.

Hardman asked about Mahomes trying to improve on last year’s success (which ended with the NFL MVP award), and Mahomes poked fun at Hardman’s chain.

The Star’s Jill Toyoshiba caught the exchange, which you can see above.