NFL Network examined versatility of Chiefs’ Frank Clark, who made Top 100 Players list

The first 20 players of the NFL Network’s ranking of the league’s best of the best have been revealed and a couple of Chiefs are on the list.

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz checked in at No. 94, and on Tuesday night, defensive end Frank Clark was revealed to be No. 85 on the Top 100 list.

Colts receiver Devin Funchess, Raiders tight end Luke Willson and Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth all talked about Clark in a clip that highlighted Clark’s strengths.

“Frank Clark has shown the last couple of years that he’s going to be one of the great ones,” Whitworth said. “He has a great natural feel of how to rush.”

Clark’s versatility was a focus on the video, which showed him lining up in various spots.

