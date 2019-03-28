For Pete's Sake

Lorenzo Cain’s game-ending catch robbed Cardinals of a home run, gave Brewers a win

By Pete Grathoff

March 28, 2019 05:15 PM

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain is congratulated by Christian Yelich after catching a ball at the wall hit by St. Louis Cardinals’ Jose Martinez during the ninth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-4.
Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain started the season doing one of the things he does best: make a sensational catch.

The Brewers led the Cardinals 5-4 with two outs in the ninth inning when St. Louis’ Jose Martinez launched a long flyball to right-center field.

The ball kept carrying, but it didn’t clear the wall thanks to Cain, the former Royals star. Cain stole a home run and gave Milwaukee the victory.

Take a look:

Here’s a reminder that Cain has never won a Gold Glove award.

