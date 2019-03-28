Lorenzo Cain’s game-ending catch robbed Cardinals of a home run, gave Brewers a win

Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain started the season doing one of the things he does best: make a sensational catch.
The Brewers led the Cardinals 5-4 with two outs in the ninth inning when St. Louis’ Jose Martinez launched a long flyball to right-center field.
The ball kept carrying, but it didn’t clear the wall thanks to Cain, the former Royals star. Cain stole a home run and gave Milwaukee the victory.
Take a look:
Here’s a reminder that Cain has never won a Gold Glove award.
