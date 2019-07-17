For Pete's Sake
This is how Statcast broke down Whit Merrifield’s inside-the-park home run
Whit Merrifield talks Royals win and inside-the-park home run
Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield is a fan favorite because he is always hustling.
Merrifield runs hard out of the box, and that was the case Tuesday with his inside-the-park home run during the Royals’ 11-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
That was one reason why Merrifield was safe at the plate.
The other: a terrific slide. The ball beat Merrifield to the plate, but he sneaked his hand around White Sox catcher James McCann’s foot and scored after a video review.
Merrifield’s dash around the bases was the fastest inside-the-park homer of the season, according to Statcast.
Here’s the homer and the breakdown:
Comments