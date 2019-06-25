Royals’ Whit Merrifield, Billy Hamilton waited out delay by working on football moves

Billy Hamilton looks forward to new beginning with Royals Royals free-agent signing and center fielder Billy Hamilton speaks to reporters in the clubhouse at the team's spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals free-agent signing and center fielder Billy Hamilton speaks to reporters in the clubhouse at the team's spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

Two hours and 23 minutes is a long time to wait out a weather delay.

That was the length of time the Royals were forced to sit once the rains came during Monday night’s game in Cleveland. So when the tarp came off, the players were ready to get back at it.

But the groundskeepers in Cleveland needed time to get rid of a lot of water after it stopped raining, so a couple of Royals ran a drill in the outfield from a different sport: football.

Outfielder Billy Hamilton was showing Whit Merrifield how a receiver could get around a cornerback. Merrifield in turn showed Hamilton how a cornerback can stop a receiver.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They didn’t actually have a football, but if you’ve ever played flag or touch football with a friend, you might recognize what was happening.

Fox Sports Kansas City shared this fun video: