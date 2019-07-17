Cubs fans ridicule man who took home-run ball from kids in the bleachers

Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber watches his game-ending solo home run while teammate Javier Baez back, celebrates during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Cubs fans were mostly in a good mood Tuesday night.

Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off homer as the Cubs beat the Reds 4-3 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field.

The only downside for the Chicago fans? Mai Tai Guy.

A fan in a Mai Tai Guy jersey was in the bleachers and ran down to take the home-run ball out of the basket even though kids had gotten there first but couldn’t quite reach the ball with their initial attempt.

Here is the home run:

.@kschwarb12 has homered in three straight games.



(This one was our favorite) pic.twitter.com/LzEQI4T99B — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2019

A closer look shows Mai Tai Guy grabbing the ball from the kids:

Mai Tai Guy, what are we doing here? #Cubs pic.twitter.com/4SgHFyhWBN — Jack Stefanski (@J_Stefanski11) July 17, 2019

One of those kids was wearing a Schwarber jersey:

I mean... the kid is WEARING a Schwarber shirt... pic.twitter.com/aLJ68SX6L2 — George Slater (@JorgeGuapo22) July 17, 2019

Cubs fans were not pleased with Mai Tai Guy. Here is a sample of the Twitter comments:

The top trending item is Chicago right now is @maitaiguy0 pic.twitter.com/gxosLNFA48 — Chicago Vince (@ChicagoVince) July 17, 2019

That fan needs to be tracked down. I just want to talk pic.twitter.com/9v7BFxo2Zb — Juan (@LFC_JuanB) July 17, 2019

If it was a milestone home run, I would understand, but you’re a grown ass man with a baseball glove at a baseball game, grow up! — Brain (@kmbrain) July 17, 2019

#CINvsCHC hey mai Thai guy. You really acted like the big man on campus taking that Schwarber homerun ball from those two little boys at the basket. You should be ashamed. Give it back — Soto (@soto_deplorable) July 17, 2019

Guess his childhood dreams didn't happen either. — Jessica L. (@jessicatothel) July 17, 2019

The @Cubs get a big walk-off W over the Reds. On a side note, karma can be rough and she may be coming to see #MaiTaiGuy soon!?! Taking a ball from a couple boys, shameful. — Coach Dilley (@sdilley20) July 17, 2019

#MaiTaiGuy is a turd — ᴊᴏɴ ʀᴏʜʟғ (@jonrohlf) July 17, 2019

Will someone give those poor kids an autograph @kschwarb12 ball after #MaiTaiGuy stole that ball — Douglas MacLachlan (@dmaclachlan76) July 17, 2019