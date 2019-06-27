Cookie Monster sang ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’ at the Cubs game

Cubs fans of a certain age will recall announcer Harry Caray leading the crowd at Wrigley Field in a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.

After Caray’s death in 1998, the Cubs have had various people do the honor, and it’s often celebrities.

On Thursday, a fan favorite from “Sesame Street” did the honors: Cookie Monster. And instead of Caray’s famous ending of “Let’s get some runs,” the Cookie Monster started with “Today ‘C’ is for Cubbies.” He finished with “Let’s get some cookies!”

I’m not sure if a Muppet has ever been tabbed to sing the song for Cubs fans, but this was certainly the first time someone asked for cookies.

This was a delightful change of pace by the Cubs (video by Cut4):