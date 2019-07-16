For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes revealed inspiration for his hair style while prepping for ESPYs
Behind the Scenes: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes prepares for 2019 ESPYs
It began with a bet.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ hairstyle that was the inspiration for Halloween costumes last year wasn’t planned.
Mahomes revealed that tidbit during a video that showed how he prepared for last week’s ESPY ceremony in California. While getting his hair cut, Mahomes said he had grown it out as a bet with a friend.
The pink shoes he wore? Yeah, Mahomes talked about that choice in the video, which you can see above.
Lest you worry that Mahomes is getting caught up with non-football pursuits, the video shows he also got a workout in before the ESPYs.
