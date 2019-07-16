Patrick Mahomes revealed inspiration for his hair style while prepping for ESPYs

Behind the Scenes: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes prepares for 2019 ESPYs MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II gets ready before the ESPYs 2019, where he was nominated for Male Athlete and won an ESPY for NFL Player, and celebrates at UNINTERRUPTED after the show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II gets ready before the ESPYs 2019, where he was nominated for Male Athlete and won an ESPY for NFL Player, and celebrates at UNINTERRUPTED after the show.

It began with a bet.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ hairstyle that was the inspiration for Halloween costumes last year wasn’t planned.

Mahomes revealed that tidbit during a video that showed how he prepared for last week’s ESPY ceremony in California. While getting his hair cut, Mahomes said he had grown it out as a bet with a friend.

The pink shoes he wore? Yeah, Mahomes talked about that choice in the video, which you can see above.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lest you worry that Mahomes is getting caught up with non-football pursuits, the video shows he also got a workout in before the ESPYs.