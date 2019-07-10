Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins an ESPY award

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

The cherry on top of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ amazing first season as a starter came Wednesday night.

Mahomes won the ESPY for the “Best NFL Player” in ESPN’s annual awards show, one of the two categories for which he was nominated. Mahomes is also up for “Best Male Athlete,” which was to be announced later on Wednesday.

The “Best NFL Player” award caps an astonishing season for Mahomes, who threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. He was just the third player in league history with 50 or more touchdown throws in a season, joining Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. Mahomes was on the All-Pro team and was the NFL’s MVP.

Mahomes beat out Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley of the Rams and Saints quarterback Drew Brees for that ESPY.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and golfer Brooks Koepka are Mahomes’ competition for the “Best Male Athlete” award.