Bubba Starling shares sweet Instagram message after getting call from the Royals

Bubba Starling off to a fast start in spring training Kansas City Royals minor-league outfielder and former Kansas City-area high school standout Bubba Starling hit two-home runs in a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals minor-league outfielder and former Kansas City-area high school standout Bubba Starling hit two-home runs in a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 25, 2019.

Forget for a moment that Bubba Starling was a first-round draft pick. Toss out the memory of his struggles and injuries that plagued his first seven seasons in the minor leagues.

Those reasons alone would make Starling’s debut Friday night with the Royals something special.

But as Royals fans know, Starling is a native of Gardner, Kansas, and was a multi-sport star at Gardner Edgerton High School. For Starling, this is a dream that he’s had for quite some time.

After getting the news on Thursday, Starling posted a photo of himself as a young boy and wrote this message: “I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a little boy. It’s been quite a journey getting to this point, but I couldn’t feel more grateful. I want to thank my coaches, trainers, teammates, friends and most of all my family who have believed in me and stuck by me through this crazy journey. I am grateful, thankful, and most of all, blessed. Thank you to everyone who have made this possible for me! It’s time to play ball, Kansas City!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If that Instagram photo doesn’t appear, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com shared it on Twitter: