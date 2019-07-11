Royals fans are excited that Bubba Starling will be joining the team

Bubba Starling, in sixth professional season, moves closer to big leagues Bubba Starling, after revealing he almost quit pro baseball this year, is hitting. 333 and slugging .508 in his last 35 games at Class AAA Omaha and is closer to a major-league call-up than he has ever been since signing with the Kansas City Royal Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bubba Starling, after revealing he almost quit pro baseball this year, is hitting. 333 and slugging .508 in his last 35 games at Class AAA Omaha and is closer to a major-league call-up than he has ever been since signing with the Kansas City Royal

When the Royals picked him with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft, Bubba Starling no doubt dreamed of the day he’d step on the field at Kauffman Stadium.

Starling likely didn’t expect it would take this long.

Nevertheless, Starling will be in uniform Friday night. The Royals announced Friday they selected Starling’s contract from Triple-A Omaha.

A multi-sport star at Gardner Edgerton High School, Starling had a choice to play quarterback at Nebraska, but he instead signed with the Royals, getting a $7.5 million bonus.

Injuries sidelined Starling for much of the seven seasons he spent in the minors and he was non-tendered by the Royals in November. A month later he signed a minor-league deal with the Royals, and played well at spring training. That carried over to this season at Omaha.

