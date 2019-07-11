For Pete's Sake
Royals fans are excited that Bubba Starling will be joining the team
Bubba Starling, in sixth professional season, moves closer to big leagues
When the Royals picked him with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft, Bubba Starling no doubt dreamed of the day he’d step on the field at Kauffman Stadium.
Starling likely didn’t expect it would take this long.
Nevertheless, Starling will be in uniform Friday night. The Royals announced Friday they selected Starling’s contract from Triple-A Omaha.
A multi-sport star at Gardner Edgerton High School, Starling had a choice to play quarterback at Nebraska, but he instead signed with the Royals, getting a $7.5 million bonus.
Injuries sidelined Starling for much of the seven seasons he spent in the minors and he was non-tendered by the Royals in November. A month later he signed a minor-league deal with the Royals, and played well at spring training. That carried over to this season at Omaha.
Fans were excited about his promotion:
