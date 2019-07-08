For Pete's Sake
Kansas City makes an impression nationally with its support for U.S. at World Cup
Kansas City celebrates as U.S. wins fourth World Cup title
The first inclination that perhaps Kansas City’s support for the U.S. women’s soccer team had caught the nation’s attention came in the form of an Alex Morgan tweet.
Morgan, one of the biggest stars on the now two-time defending World Cup championship team, tweeted an Independence Day message to her followers.
She included a photo that featured cheering fans and a huge U.S. flag.
The image Morgan used with the tweet? It was from the Power & Light District.
There were other instances of the U.S. fans in Kansas City making an impression.
When Fox showed Kansas City cheering for the U.S. team during the World Cup, former national team and FC Kansas City star Heather O’Reilly tweeted this:
On Sunday, Bleacher Report was blown away with the crowd at the Power & Light District:
Katie Sowers, the 49ers assistant coach who played for the Kansas City Titans female football team, shared this from the KC crowd:
Others around the nation also took note of the enthusiasm shown in Kansas City, which is hoping to be one of the host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup:
