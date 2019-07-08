Kansas City makes an impression nationally with its support for U.S. at World Cup

Kansas City celebrates as U.S. wins fourth World Cup title Soccer fans celebrated at the Power & Light District in Kansas City after the U.S. Women's National Soccer team defeated The Netherlands, 2-0, to claim the Women's World Cup championship on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Soccer fans celebrated at the Power & Light District in Kansas City after the U.S. Women's National Soccer team defeated The Netherlands, 2-0, to claim the Women's World Cup championship on Sunday.

The first inclination that perhaps Kansas City’s support for the U.S. women’s soccer team had caught the nation’s attention came in the form of an Alex Morgan tweet.

Morgan, one of the biggest stars on the now two-time defending World Cup championship team, tweeted an Independence Day message to her followers.

She included a photo that featured cheering fans and a huge U.S. flag.

The image Morgan used with the tweet? It was from the Power & Light District.

There were other instances of the U.S. fans in Kansas City making an impression.

When Fox showed Kansas City cheering for the U.S. team during the World Cup, former national team and FC Kansas City star Heather O’Reilly tweeted this:

I see you Kansas City Power and Light! — Heather O'Reilly (@HeatherOReilly) June 28, 2019

On Sunday, Bleacher Report was blown away with the crowd at the Power & Light District:

Katie Sowers, the 49ers assistant coach who played for the Kansas City Titans female football team, shared this from the KC crowd:

Others around the nation also took note of the enthusiasm shown in Kansas City, which is hoping to be one of the host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup:

GO USA The United States know how to celebrate a champion the crowd in Kansas City goes crazy as the #USWNT win the #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/wTVQQgX3Oz — SONTFootball (@SONTFootball) July 7, 2019

Wow Kansas City showing how it’s done. https://t.co/wXsZXnKgWg — Eric Forsch (@EricForsch) July 7, 2019