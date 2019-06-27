Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will help take on ‘the world’ at MLB All-Star Game softball game

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says he’s working his way back from offseason ankle surgery “The ankle is good, it feels good. I finally got out of the boot on Friday and everything feels good,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Monday at the team's practice facility in Kansas City. “We’re on track.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “The ankle is good, it feels good. I finally got out of the boot on Friday and everything feels good,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Monday at the team's practice facility in Kansas City. “We’re on track.”

This year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game is in Cleveland, and the annual celebrity softball game will have a local flavor.

It’ll be “Cleveland vs. The World,” and local favorites will try and win one for the home team.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be joining Simone Biles, Drew Carey, Jim Thome and J.R. Smith on Team Cleveland for the game, which will be held July 7, two days before the All-Star Game.

Kelce, who had surgery in March on his ankle, told The Star’s Brooke Pryor he’ll be a “full go” by the start of training camp, so it remains to be seen how much Kelce will play in the softball game.

Here is the list of scheduled participants for the game: