For Pete's Sake
‘Patrick, you’re weird.’ Mahomes and Kelce had too much fun at teammate’s wedding
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s special’
Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter tied the knot over the weekend, and some of his teammates were there to witness the blessed event.
That includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who appeared to be having a good time at the reception following the wedding.
While Dieter and his new bride were having their first dance, someone noted that Mahomes and Kelce were in the background, swaying to the music in, well, unusual fashion.
Someone called out: “Patrick, you’re weird.”
That’s the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and the best tight end in the league having some fun.
It appears the two started their swaying after Mahomes spotted his girlfriend turn her camera toward the duo:
Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi had a great idea:
Dieter tweeted this:
And he showed off this wedding photo:
