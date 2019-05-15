‘Patrick, you’re weird.’ Mahomes and Kelce had too much fun at teammate’s wedding

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s special’ Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called quarterback Patrick Mahomes 'special' following the teams 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce called quarterback Patrick Mahomes 'special' following the teams 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter tied the knot over the weekend, and some of his teammates were there to witness the blessed event.

That includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who appeared to be having a good time at the reception following the wedding.

While Dieter and his new bride were having their first dance, someone noted that Mahomes and Kelce were in the background, swaying to the music in, well, unusual fashion.

Someone called out: “Patrick, you’re weird.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pat and Kelce at Gehrig Dieter’s wedding pic.twitter.com/naG6xFnClO — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) May 12, 2019

That’s the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and the best tight end in the league having some fun.

It appears the two started their swaying after Mahomes spotted his girlfriend turn her camera toward the duo:

Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi had a great idea:

I swear they need their own sitcom https://t.co/haskXR0a1X — Derrick Nnadi (@DerrickNnadi) May 13, 2019

Dieter tweeted this:

And he showed off this wedding photo:

Let me introduce you to Mrs. Dieter pic.twitter.com/aMV5lXzJNQ — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) May 13, 2019