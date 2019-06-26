Royals’ Jorge Soler hit a ball completely out of Progressive Field

Royals outfielder Jorge Soler’s flexibility has impressed Mitch Maier and Rusty Kuntz Kansas City Royals' Mitch Maier and Rusty Kuntz have been impressed with outfielder Jorge Soler's off-season weight loss and conditioning, which has made him more flexible and quicker on his feet to run down balls in the outfield. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals' Mitch Maier and Rusty Kuntz have been impressed with outfielder Jorge Soler's off-season weight loss and conditioning, which has made him more flexible and quicker on his feet to run down balls in the outfield.

Too bad there wasn’t a Statcast measurement for this one.

During the Royals’ 8-6 win over the Indians on Tuesday night, outfielder Jorge Soler hit a baseball a very, very long way. However, it wasn’t a home run, just a foul ball.

In the top of the eighth inning, Soler hammered a change-up from Cleveland relief pitcher Tyler Clippard down the left-field line. The ball landed on a walkway to the left of the foul pole and bounced out of Progressive Field. Yep, out of the stadium.

Fox Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler summed it up perfectly when he said: “Whoa.”

The Royals shared this video: