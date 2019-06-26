For Pete's Sake
Royals’ Jorge Soler hit a ball completely out of Progressive Field
Too bad there wasn’t a Statcast measurement for this one.
During the Royals’ 8-6 win over the Indians on Tuesday night, outfielder Jorge Soler hit a baseball a very, very long way. However, it wasn’t a home run, just a foul ball.
In the top of the eighth inning, Soler hammered a change-up from Cleveland relief pitcher Tyler Clippard down the left-field line. The ball landed on a walkway to the left of the foul pole and bounced out of Progressive Field. Yep, out of the stadium.
Fox Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler summed it up perfectly when he said: “Whoa.”
The Royals shared this video:
