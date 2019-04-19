For Pete's Sake
Two Royals players want to race The Freeze during series in Atlanta
The Royals’ schedule this year includes games against the National League East teams, so they’ll be in Atlanta for a two-game series in July.
That will give the team a chance to watch Nigel Talton do his thing.
Talton is better known as The Freeze, and the man behind arguably the most popular in-game attraction in Major League Baseball. During each game at Sun Trust Park, one lucky fan gets to race The Freeze on the warning track.
That fan also gets a sizable lead and, well, that can lead to some overconfidence from the participants, because The Freeze is really fast:
Yeah, the The Freeze can fly. But could he beat Royals speedsters Billy Hamilton and Terrance Gore? They don’t think so.
During an interview with the MLB Network on Thursday, Hamilton and Gore said they are up for a race against The Freeze.
“I think we should make that happen,” Hamilton said.
Gore said: “I’m in.”
Here’s the clip:
