For Pete's Sake
Chiefs players, fans blast study that shows KC fans are among worst in NFL
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was incredulous about the findings.
Meanwhile, Kansas City fans were both angry and dismissive of the study that showed they ranked 31st in the NFL. Here’s a reminder that there are only 32 teams in the league.
Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest in the world, and anyone who has walked around Kansas City on Red Friday will know the love for the Chiefs runs deep.
So, yeah, that study seemed a bit off the mark.
Mahomes and teammate Jeff Allen commented on the findings:
Here is a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying:
Heck, even fans of other teams bashed the study:
