Twitter had some funny nickname ideas for a potential Tampa Bay-Montreal MLB team

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2004, file photo, fans watch a baseball game between the Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins at Olympic Stadium in Montreal. The Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from Major League Baseball’s executive council to explore a plan that could see the team split its home games between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, reports said Thursday, June 20, 2019. Paul Chiasson

The Royals could be making two trips to Canada each year in the future. Potentially.

Major League Baseball reportedly has given the Tampa Bay Rays approval to explore the idea of splitting its future schedule and play games in Florida and Montreal.

The Washington Nationals moved from Montreal after the 2004 season and there have been some fans north of the border who want a team back in the majors. Meanwhile, attendance for Rays’ game has been abysmal.

While there are obvious obstacles to a team splitting games between the two nations, the idea of the Rays playing in two cities led to clever suggestions for a team name for the franchise.

Here is what people came up with on Twitter:

Tampa Bay and Montreal, what's the new team name? Snowbirds? — Matt Kremkau (@mattkremkau) June 20, 2019

.@MLB team name idea: The Montreal-Tampa Bay Timeshares — Chris Steller (@chris_steller) June 20, 2019

You thought the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim was a long name how about the the Tampa Bay Devil Ray Expos of Montreal? https://t.co/YRibTqAmXW — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) June 20, 2019

we can call them the Strays because they won't have a home https://t.co/4L5tDd1oTc — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 20, 2019

Team names I've seen suggested on Twitter so far for the potential Montreal/Tampa Baseball team:



Tampa Bay Ehs

Montreal Ex-Rays — Louis Siegel (@LouisSiegel57) June 20, 2019

A good name for a Montreal baseball team that is also half representing Tampa Bay would be the “Indecent Expos-ers”.



Thanks to everyone in advance for all your support of this tweet. — Sonar Jose (@SonarJose) June 20, 2019

They could go by two related names: The Habs in Montreal. And the Hab-nots in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/MWv1KTxxJT — Hope Springs Eternal (@FrenettMarco) June 20, 2019