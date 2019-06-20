For Pete's Sake
Twitter had some funny nickname ideas for a potential Tampa Bay-Montreal MLB team
The Royals could be making two trips to Canada each year in the future. Potentially.
Major League Baseball reportedly has given the Tampa Bay Rays approval to explore the idea of splitting its future schedule and play games in Florida and Montreal.
The Washington Nationals moved from Montreal after the 2004 season and there have been some fans north of the border who want a team back in the majors. Meanwhile, attendance for Rays’ game has been abysmal.
While there are obvious obstacles to a team splitting games between the two nations, the idea of the Rays playing in two cities led to clever suggestions for a team name for the franchise.
Here is what people came up with on Twitter:
Comments