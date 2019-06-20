Ex-agent: Any Chris Jones holdout at Chiefs’ training camp will be ‘relatively brief’

Chiefs DL Chris Jones after AFC Championship loss: ‘We’ll be in this position again’ Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said they will be better next season after a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said they will be better next season after a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was a notable absence from the Chiefs’ organized-team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Jones, who had 15 1/2 sacks last season, is seeking a new contract, but has one year remaining on his rookie deal. The Star’s Sam Mellinger wrote earlier this month about the negotiations (or lack thereof) between the Chiefs and Jones.

But a long training-camp holdout for Jones seems unlikely, according to former sports agent Joel Corry.

Corry wrote a piece for CBS Sports with the headline “10 players who could get contract extensions before the start of the 2019 season.” In that story, Corry explained why Aug. 6 is an important date for Jones.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Any training camp holdout by Jones should be relatively brief,” Corry wrote. “A year of service towards free agency (i.e.; an accrued season) isn’t earned when a player doesn’t report to his team at least 30 days prior to NFL’s first regular season game. The reporting deadline this year is Aug. 6.

“Missing this Aug. 6 deadline and Jones playing out his rookie deal after a failed holdout would make him a restricted free agent in 2020, rather than unrestricted. Under this scenario, the Chiefs would have the ability to give Jones a restricted free agent tender, which will be between $4.627 million and $4.848 million, where they would get a first-round pick next year from a team signing him to an offer sheet that isn’t matched.”

The Chiefs’ first training-camp practice in St. Joseph is July 24, which means Jones could miss the first two weeks of camp.

But Corry told the Arrowhead Pride podcast he doesn’t expect any holdout to last that long.

“He’s not going to hold out, just because it doesn’t work for him to hold out,” Corry said on the podcast.

Corry added: “I’d be shocked if he held out one day of training camp, just because it doesn’t make sense to do so.”