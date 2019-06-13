SportsBeat KC podcast: Wrapping up Chiefs minicamp, Chris Jones’ holdout

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs warm up for minicamp on June 11, 2019, including newly acquired players Khalen Saunders, 99, Alex Okafor, 97 and Emmanuel Ogbah, 90. Special to The Star

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up minicamp on Thursday feeling positive about the work throughout the spring. Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor and host Blair Kerkhoff recall the good and bad of camp, and discuss the immediate future of holdout Chris Jones.

Read the stories we discussed:

Sam Mellinger: Chiefs star Chris Jones’ holdout and what it means for his future

Travis Kelce is still rehabbing but says he’ll be “full go” by Chiefs training camp

Andy Reid’s advice before break: Don’t come back on crutches