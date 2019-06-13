Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Wrapping up Chiefs minicamp, Chris Jones’ holdout
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up minicamp on Thursday feeling positive about the work throughout the spring. Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor and host Blair Kerkhoff recall the good and bad of camp, and discuss the immediate future of holdout Chris Jones.
Read the stories we discussed:
Sam Mellinger: Chiefs star Chris Jones’ holdout and what it means for his future
Travis Kelce is still rehabbing but says he’ll be “full go” by Chiefs training camp
Andy Reid’s advice before break: Don’t come back on crutches
