Royals release video that shows catcher Salvador Perez’s ‘Road to Recovery’

Royals All-Star catcher and Gold Glove winner Salvador Perez speaks with reporters for the first time since having Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow earlier in the month. He spoke at the team's facility in Surprise, Ariz., on March 20, 2019.

The Royals’ season got off to a rotten start before they even played a game.

In March, catcher Salvador Perez had surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow and he is out for the year.

But Perez is working to be ready for the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, the Royals tweeted a video called “Salvy’s Road To Recovery,” and it includes information on the injury, the recovery time and interviews with Perez and Jeff Blum, the team’s director of physical therapy/rehab.

Perez said he was sad not to be playing this season and because the scar from his surgery touched his 2015 World Series tattoo. The latter comment was made with a smile.

It’s a fun and informative video, which was done by Sam Lutz, the Royals’ Content Producer and Photographer: