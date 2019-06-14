For Pete's Sake
‘Y’all weak.’ Mic’d-up Whit Merrifield joked with fans at Royals’ game in Omaha
Whit Merrifield signs new four-year contract with Royals
Aside from some technical problems on ESPN’s end, the Royals’ trip to Omaha for Thursday’s game against the Tigers was a success.
The Royals won 7-3 and a couple players with ties to the city had big games.
Second baseman Nicky Lopez, who played at Creighton, had two hits, including a home run. Right fielder Whit Merrifield, who was a star for South Carolina at the College World Series, had two doubles and two RBIs.
Merrifield apparently has fond memories of Omaha, including the fans. He was wearing a microphone and had a fun interaction with people sitting in the outfield seats.
“Where’s the beach balls and the streakers? ... I thought it’s supposed to be rowdy,” Merrifield said. “Omaha outfield is supposed to be rowdy. Y’all weak.”
It was a fun exchange:
Comments