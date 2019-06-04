Here are scenes from Royals’ draft room, Bobby Witt Jr.’s house when he was picked

Royals select shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. with second overall pick With the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals selected Bobby Witt Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals selected Bobby Witt Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville, Texas.

After hearing his named called Monday as the No. 2 draft pick in the Major League Baseball draft, Bobby Witt, Jr., gave his mother a hug. Then embraced his father.

“I think it may have been one of the first times I’ve ever seen him cry,” Witt said in a conference call when asked about his father, the former major-league pitcher. “It was tears of joy. Same with me. That was the first time I’ve ever had tears of joy.”

You can see the moments before and after Witt was drafted in the video above.

The Royals tweeted a video that showed Royals assistant general manager Lonnie Goldberg on the phone with Witt moments before the team made its pick.

Others from the front office, including general manager Dayton Moore, can be seen in the video, which was shot in the Royals’ draft room at Kauffman Stadium.

After being drafted, Witt tweeted: “What a great organization to be apart of! Excited for the opportunities to come! Can’t wait to get after it! #AlwaysRoyal”

What a great organization to be apart of! Excited for the opportunities to come! Can’t wait to get after it! #AlwaysRoyal https://t.co/r2V3KNopfl — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) June 4, 2019

In the conference call, Witt was asked if he’s been to Kansas City.

“I have not, honestly. But I’ve heard so many great things about the town, the stadium and the fanbase ... and the barbecue,” he said.