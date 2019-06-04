Royals’ draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. already has displayed power stroke at MLB parks

Bobby Witt Jr. hits homer at Globe Life Park during playoff game The projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft and Colleyville Heritage senior hit a solo home run in left field during the first inning of the Panthers' area round game vs. Burleson, Thursday May 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft and Colleyville Heritage senior hit a solo home run in left field during the first inning of the Panthers' area round game vs. Burleson, Thursday May 9, 2019.

A Royals player has never won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game*, but one of their draft picks has.

*If you’ve ever seen Jorge Soler take batting practice, then you know he’d be fun to watch at the competition

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who was picked No. 2 overall Monday on the first day of the Major League Baseball draft, won the High School Home Run Derby at Nationals Park last summer.

“It was surreal,” Witt told MLB.com at the time. “I don’t even have words to describe it.”





Witt also nearly hit a ball out of Wrigley Field in the Under Armour All-American Game. Bill Ripken broke down Witt’s abilities on the MLB Network while showing the blast at Wrigley:

Bobby Witt Jr. has already done some raking in big league ballparks. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/6Jz4bumx7M — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 4, 2019

Here is Witt winning the Home Run Derby: