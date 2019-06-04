Here’s a look at the new seats in upper deck at Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium cleared of snow for Chiefs vs Colts playoff game The Kansas City Chiefs grounds crew clears the field of overnight snow before the start of Saturday's January 12, 2019 playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs grounds crew clears the field of overnight snow before the start of Saturday's January 12, 2019 playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

These cup holders seem to be a different spot than fans might be accustomed to seeing at a stadium.

The Chiefs are having new seats installed in the upper deck at Arrowhead Stadium, and a few photos have been shared on Twitter. It shows the cup holders are on the upper right of the seatbacks.

New seats are part of a $10 million update at Arrowhead Stadium that will include a re-application of waterproofing measures to the entire upper deck and an update to the Arrowvision scoreboard.

The Chiefs are paying for the work, Jim Rowland, the executive director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority told The Star in January. However, the Chiefs can request to be reimbursed by the sports authority at a future date.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is a look at the new seats:

New seats are being installed! pic.twitter.com/wtJ9BfmL0A — Arrowhead Stadium (@ArrowheadEvents) June 3, 2019

Carroll Seating, which is based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, made the seats. The company tweeted: “There are cup holders on the new seats! The first row will have them mounted to the armrest and the rest of the seats have them on the back of the seat. No more kicked over drinks!!!”