Chiefs spending more than $10 million in updates to Arrowhead Stadium this offseason

When the Chiefs next play at Arrowhead Stadium, things will look a little different at the building.

The Chiefs announced Monday the team is making updates to Arrowhead that include a “modernization” of the Arrowvision scoreboard, a re-application of waterproofing measures to the entire upper deck and new seats in the upper deck.

“It has been a decade since our last major renovation to Arrowhead Stadium was completed and we’ve been taking an extensive look at areas we can address as we move towards future seasons,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a release on the team’s website. “We are excited about these projects and look forward to the work beginning in the coming days and weeks.”

Jim Rowland, the executive director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, said the cost of the updates will be more than $10 million. The Chiefs are paying for the work, Rowland said, but in the future can request to be reimbursed by the sports authority. The scoreboard on the west end zone will remain the same size and shape, the Chiefs said, but will have new LED panels that are expected to enhance the clarity. In the upper deck, the new seats also will have cup holders for the first time. Work on the stadium could begin next week, according to the Chiefs.