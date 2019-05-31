Royals made an infomercial parody starring Whit Merrifield for ‘Whit Mitt’ giveaway

Whit Merrifield signs new four-year contract with Royals Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield talked with the media on Monday January 28, 2019 after signing a new four-year contract with the Royals. The contract also has a fifth year club option in it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield talked with the media on Monday January 28, 2019 after signing a new four-year contract with the Royals. The contract also has a fifth year club option in it.

I believe it was Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler who first dubbed Whit Merrifield’s oversized blue glove an oven mitt.

While on base, Merrifield wears a hand cover that includes items not found in your run-of-the-mill oven mitt. It’s hard to miss when he’s stealing bases.

That’s the reason the Royals will be giving away a “Whit Oven Mitt” ahead of their game against the White Sox on June 6. The team even made an infomercial parody starring Merrifield that looks like it’s straight out of the 1980s.

Among the oven mitt’s uses: stealing bases, taking cookies out of the oven, dusting, protecting your hands while pruning, removing engine parts and more.





It’s a funny video: